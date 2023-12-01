The No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-0) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN
Kansas Stats Insights

  • The Jayhawks make 54% of their shots from the field this season, which is 15.7 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (38.3%).
  • In games Kansas shoots higher than 38.3% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
  • The Huskies are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Jayhawks sit at 54th.
  • The Jayhawks average 20.7 more points per game (81.3) than the Huskies give up (60.6).
  • Kansas is 6-0 when scoring more than 60.6 points.

UConn Stats Insights

  • The Huskies' 51.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 15.7 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have allowed to their opponents (35.7%).
  • UConn is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 35.7% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 324th.
  • The Huskies put up an average of 88.7 points per game, 24 more points than the 64.7 the Jayhawks give up.
  • UConn has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 81.3 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 74 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.
  • The Jayhawks allowed 67.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 69 when playing on the road.
  • Kansas sunk 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged away from home (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UConn scored 83.3 points per game at home last season, and 70.1 away.
  • At home, the Huskies conceded 63.9 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 65.8.
  • Beyond the arc, UConn drained fewer triples on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.9%) than at home (36.8%) too.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Marquette L 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Tennessee W 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 UMKC - Allen Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Texas W 81-71 Madison Square Garden
11/24/2023 Manhattan W 90-60 XL Center
11/27/2023 New Hampshire W 84-64 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
12/1/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 North Carolina - Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 UAPB - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

