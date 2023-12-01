The No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-0) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Kansas vs. UConn Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks make 54% of their shots from the field this season, which is 15.7 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (38.3%).

In games Kansas shoots higher than 38.3% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Huskies are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Jayhawks sit at 54th.

The Jayhawks average 20.7 more points per game (81.3) than the Huskies give up (60.6).

Kansas is 6-0 when scoring more than 60.6 points.

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies' 51.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 15.7 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have allowed to their opponents (35.7%).

UConn is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 35.7% from the field.

The Huskies are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 324th.

The Huskies put up an average of 88.7 points per game, 24 more points than the 64.7 the Jayhawks give up.

UConn has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 81.3 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 74 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.

The Jayhawks allowed 67.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 69 when playing on the road.

Kansas sunk 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged away from home (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UConn scored 83.3 points per game at home last season, and 70.1 away.

At home, the Huskies conceded 63.9 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 65.8.

Beyond the arc, UConn drained fewer triples on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.9%) than at home (36.8%) too.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2023 Marquette L 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/22/2023 Tennessee W 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse 12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 UMKC - Allen Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse

UConn Upcoming Schedule