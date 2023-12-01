The No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-0) will look to extend a seven-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Kansas vs. UConn Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Kansas Stats Insights

This season, the Jayhawks have a 54% shooting percentage from the field, which is 15.7% higher than the 38.3% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.

Kansas is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the 54th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies rank 18th.

The Jayhawks average 20.7 more points per game (81.3) than the Huskies allow (60.6).

Kansas is 6-0 when scoring more than 60.6 points.

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies' 51.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 15.7 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have given up to their opponents (35.7%).

UConn has put together a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35.7% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 29th.

The Huskies put up 24 more points per game (88.7) than the Jayhawks allow their opponents to score (64.7).

When UConn allows fewer than 81.3 points, it is 7-0.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas put up 78.8 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 74 points per contest.

The Jayhawks gave up 67.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69).

Kansas sunk 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, UConn scored 13.2 more points per game at home (83.3) than on the road (70.1).

At home, the Huskies conceded 63.9 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 65.8.

At home, UConn drained 9.1 trifectas per game last season, one more than it averaged away (8.1). UConn's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than on the road (32.9%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2023 Marquette L 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/22/2023 Tennessee W 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse 12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 UMKC - Allen Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse

UConn Upcoming Schedule