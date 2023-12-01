The No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-0) will look to extend a seven-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kansas vs. UConn Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kansas Stats Insights

  • This season, the Jayhawks have a 54% shooting percentage from the field, which is 15.7% higher than the 38.3% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.
  • Kansas is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks are the 54th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies rank 18th.
  • The Jayhawks average 20.7 more points per game (81.3) than the Huskies allow (60.6).
  • Kansas is 6-0 when scoring more than 60.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UConn Stats Insights

  • The Huskies' 51.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 15.7 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have given up to their opponents (35.7%).
  • UConn has put together a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35.7% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 29th.
  • The Huskies put up 24 more points per game (88.7) than the Jayhawks allow their opponents to score (64.7).
  • When UConn allows fewer than 81.3 points, it is 7-0.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kansas put up 78.8 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 74 points per contest.
  • The Jayhawks gave up 67.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69).
  • Kansas sunk 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, UConn scored 13.2 more points per game at home (83.3) than on the road (70.1).
  • At home, the Huskies conceded 63.9 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 65.8.
  • At home, UConn drained 9.1 trifectas per game last season, one more than it averaged away (8.1). UConn's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than on the road (32.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Marquette L 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Tennessee W 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 UMKC - Allen Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Texas W 81-71 Madison Square Garden
11/24/2023 Manhattan W 90-60 XL Center
11/27/2023 New Hampshire W 84-64 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
12/1/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 North Carolina - Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 UAPB - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.