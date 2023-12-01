The No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-0) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. The contest airs on ESPN2.

Kansas vs. UConn Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks are shooting 54.0% from the field this season, 15.7 percentage points higher than the 38.3% the Huskies allow to opponents.

Kansas is 6-1 when it shoots better than 38.3% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 18th.

The 81.3 points per game the Jayhawks record are 20.7 more points than the Huskies allow (60.6).

When Kansas scores more than 60.6 points, it is 6-0.

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies have shot at a 51.4% clip from the field this season, 15.7 percentage points greater than the 35.7% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.

UConn is 7-0 when it shoots better than 35.7% from the field.

The Huskies are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 323rd.

The Huskies average 24.0 more points per game (88.7) than the Jayhawks give up to opponents (64.7).

UConn is 7-0 when giving up fewer than 81.3 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Kansas played better when playing at home last season, posting 78.8 points per game, compared to 74.0 per game on the road.

Defensively the Jayhawks played better in home games last year, giving up 67.9 points per game, compared to 69.0 in road games.

In home games, Kansas averaged 0.1 more three-pointers per game (7.2) than on the road (7.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to in road games (34.4%).

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UConn scored 83.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 70.1.

In 2022-23, the Huskies gave up 1.9 fewer points per game at home (63.9) than away (65.8).

Beyond the arc, UConn drained fewer trifectas on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.9%) than at home (36.8%) as well.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2023 Marquette L 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/22/2023 Tennessee W 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse 12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 UMKC - Allen Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse

UConn Upcoming Schedule