How to Watch Kansas vs. UConn on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-0) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning streak when visiting the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Kansas vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks make 54% of their shots from the field this season, which is 15.7 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (38.3%).
- In games Kansas shoots better than 38.3% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
- The Huskies are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Jayhawks sit at 54th.
- The Jayhawks put up 81.3 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 60.6 the Huskies give up.
- Kansas is 6-0 when scoring more than 60.6 points.
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies' 51.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 15.7 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have given up to their opponents (35.7%).
- UConn is 7-0 when it shoots better than 35.7% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 322nd.
- The Huskies' 88.7 points per game are 24 more points than the 64.7 the Jayhawks allow.
- UConn is 7-0 when giving up fewer than 81.3 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Kansas posted 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did when playing on the road (74).
- Defensively the Jayhawks were better in home games last year, giving up 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 in road games.
- When playing at home, Kansas made 0.1 more three-pointers per game (7.2) than in away games (7.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to in road games (34.4%).
UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UConn put up 83.3 points per game last season, 13.2 more than it averaged on the road (70.1).
- At home, the Huskies conceded 63.9 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than they allowed away (65.8).
- At home, UConn drained 9.1 triples per game last season, one more than it averaged away (8.1). UConn's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than on the road (32.9%).
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Marquette
|L 73-59
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Tennessee
|W 69-60
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 71-63
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
UConn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Texas
|W 81-71
|Madison Square Garden
|11/24/2023
|Manhattan
|W 90-60
|XL Center
|11/27/2023
|New Hampshire
|W 84-64
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|12/1/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/9/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
