Jackson County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Olathe North High School at William Chrisman High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 30
  • Location: Independence, MO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee's Summit North High School at William Chrisman High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Independence, MO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Osage High School at Excelsior Springs High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Excelsior Springs, MO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Heartland High School at Northland Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Kansas City, MO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at William Chrisman High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Independence, MO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Summit Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 8:15 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Lees Summit, MO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

