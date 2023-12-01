Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Jackson County, Missouri today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Jackson County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Olathe North High School at William Chrisman High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 30

Location: Independence, MO

Independence, MO How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee's Summit North High School at William Chrisman High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1

Location: Independence, MO

Independence, MO How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Osage High School at Excelsior Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

Location: Excelsior Springs, MO

Excelsior Springs, MO How to Stream: Watch Here

Heartland High School at Northland Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at William Chrisman High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 1

Location: Independence, MO

Independence, MO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Summit Christian Academy