Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Jackson County, Missouri today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Jackson County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Olathe North High School at William Chrisman High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 30
- Location: Independence, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lee's Summit North High School at William Chrisman High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Independence, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Osage High School at Excelsior Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Excelsior Springs, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heartland High School at Northland Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at William Chrisman High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Independence, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Summit Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:15 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Lees Summit, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
