The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-5) are 8.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the UMKC Kangaroos (2-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Swinney Recreation Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5.

UMKC vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Swinney Recreation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UMKC -8.5 142.5

UMKC Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, UMKC and its opponents have combined to put up more than 142.5 points.

UMKC's outings this year have an average point total of 143.9, 1.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Kangaroos are 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

UMKC has not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.

The Kangaroos have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -450 moneyline set for this game.

UMKC has a 81.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

UMKC vs. Southeast Missouri State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UMKC 2 50% 71.7 135 72.1 153.4 137.3 Southeast Missouri State 3 50% 63.3 135 81.3 153.4 148.8

Additional UMKC Insights & Trends

The Kangaroos average 9.6 fewer points per game (71.7) than the Redhawks give up (81.3).

UMKC vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UMKC 1-3-0 0-0 2-2-0 Southeast Missouri State 0-6-0 0-3 2-4-0

UMKC vs. Southeast Missouri State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UMKC Southeast Missouri State 6-8 Home Record 9-4 3-11 Away Record 5-11 3-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 61.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

