The UMKC Kangaroos (2-5) will be trying to break a five-game losing streak when hosting the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Swinney Recreation Center. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

UMKC vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

UMKC Stats Insights

This season, the Kangaroos have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% lower than the 50.0% of shots the Redhawks' opponents have made.

The Redhawks are the 263rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Kangaroos sit at 287th.

The Kangaroos put up 9.6 fewer points per game (71.7) than the Redhawks give up (81.3).

UMKC is 1-1 when scoring more than 81.3 points.

UMKC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UMKC put up 66.6 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 61.6 points per contest.

In home games, the Kangaroos allowed 10.5 fewer points per game (63.4) than when playing on the road (73.9).

In terms of three-point shooting, UMKC performed worse when playing at home last year, averaging 5.3 treys per game with a 26.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 per game with a 28.9% percentage on the road.

