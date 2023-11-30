Thunder vs. Lakers November 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, November 30, 2023, the Oklahoma City Thunder (8-4) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (6-6) at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and SportsNet LA.
Thunder vs. Lakers Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSOK, SportsNet LA
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posts 24 points, 7 assists and 6.7 boards per game.
- Chet Holmgren averages 15.3 points, 1.7 assists and 7 rebounds per contest.
- Luguentz Dort posts 14.3 points, 1.3 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.
- Jalen Williams averages 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the field and 36.4% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Josh Giddey posts 9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5 assists per contest, shooting 34.3% from the field and 50% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis is putting up 25.7 points, 12 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He's also draining 48.2% of his shots from the field and 50% from 3-point range, with 1 trey per contest.
- LeBron James is averaging 23 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. He's making 57.1% of his shots from the field and 29.4% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.
- D'Angelo Russell is averaging 14 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7 assists per contest. He is sinking 36.6% of his shots from the floor and 23.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
- Austin Reaves is putting up 9.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is making 30% of his shots from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.
- Taurean Prince is putting up 12.7 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He is draining 43.3% of his shots from the field and 45% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per contest.
Thunder vs. Lakers Stat Comparison
|Thunder
|Lakers
|117.5
|Points Avg.
|112.8
|111.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|115.9
|49.3%
|Field Goal %
|48.6%
|39.5%
|Three Point %
|34.3%
