The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-5) will visit the UMKC Kangaroos (2-5) after dropping three road games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Southeast Missouri State vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV: Summit League Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

The Redhawks' 38.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.2 percentage points lower than the Kangaroos have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

The Kangaroos are the rebounding team in the nation, the Redhawks rank 182nd.

The Redhawks put up an average of 63.3 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 72.1 the Kangaroos allow to opponents.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Southeast Missouri State scored 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 76 away.

At home, the Redhawks gave up 72.1 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 81.8.

Beyond the arc, Southeast Missouri State knocked down more 3-pointers away (8.3 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (32.4%) than at home (32%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule