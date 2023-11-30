Shai Gilgeous-Alexander NBA Player Preview vs. the Lakers - November 30
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates will match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
Let's break down the prop bets available for Gilgeous-Alexander, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Lakers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|31.5
|30.5
|33.4
|Rebounds
|5.5
|6.0
|5.4
|Assists
|6.5
|6.1
|5.8
|PRA
|--
|42.6
|44.6
|PR
|--
|36.5
|38.8
|3PM
|1.5
|1.3
|1.2
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Lakers
- This season, Gilgeous-Alexander has made 11.2 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 24.5% of his team's total makes.
- This season, he's accounted for 9.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander's opponents, the Lakers, have the NBA's fastest tempo with 103 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 20th in possessions per game with 103.2.
- On defense, the Lakers have conceded 113.3 points per game, which is 18th-best in the NBA.
- On the boards, the Lakers have given up 44.4 rebounds per contest, which puts them 20th in the NBA.
- Looking at assists, the Lakers are 20th in the NBA, conceding 26.8 per game.
- Conceding 14.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Lakers are the 26th-ranked team in the league.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Lakers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/24/2023
|36
|27
|5
|8
|1
|1
|1
|2/7/2023
|38
|30
|2
|8
|1
|0
|2
