Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates will match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 106-103 loss against the Timberwolves, Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 32 points, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Gilgeous-Alexander, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg
Points 31.5 30.5 33.4
Rebounds 5.5 6.0 5.4
Assists 6.5 6.1 5.8
PRA -- 42.6 44.6
PR -- 36.5 38.8
3PM 1.5 1.3 1.2

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Lakers

  • This season, Gilgeous-Alexander has made 11.2 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 24.5% of his team's total makes.
  • This season, he's accounted for 9.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander's opponents, the Lakers, have the NBA's fastest tempo with 103 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 20th in possessions per game with 103.2.
  • On defense, the Lakers have conceded 113.3 points per game, which is 18th-best in the NBA.
  • On the boards, the Lakers have given up 44.4 rebounds per contest, which puts them 20th in the NBA.
  • Looking at assists, the Lakers are 20th in the NBA, conceding 26.8 per game.
  • Conceding 14.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Lakers are the 26th-ranked team in the league.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL
3/24/2023 36 27 5 8 1 1 1
2/7/2023 38 30 2 8 1 0 2

