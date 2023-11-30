Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates will match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 106-103 loss against the Timberwolves, Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 32 points, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Gilgeous-Alexander, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 30.5 33.4 Rebounds 5.5 6.0 5.4 Assists 6.5 6.1 5.8 PRA -- 42.6 44.6 PR -- 36.5 38.8 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.2



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Gilgeous-Alexander has made 11.2 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 24.5% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 9.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander's opponents, the Lakers, have the NBA's fastest tempo with 103 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 20th in possessions per game with 103.2.

On defense, the Lakers have conceded 113.3 points per game, which is 18th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Lakers have given up 44.4 rebounds per contest, which puts them 20th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Lakers are 20th in the NBA, conceding 26.8 per game.

Conceding 14.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Lakers are the 26th-ranked team in the league.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 36 27 5 8 1 1 1 2/7/2023 38 30 2 8 1 0 2

