How to Watch the Missouri vs. Virginia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (4-2) take on the Missouri Tigers (5-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
Missouri Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Missouri vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers put up an average of 80.6 points per game, 19.1 more points than the 61.5 the Cavaliers allow.
- When it scores more than 61.5 points, Missouri is 5-2.
- Virginia has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 80.6 points.
- The Cavaliers put up 75.2 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 68.1 the Tigers allow.
- Virginia has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 68.1 points.
- When Missouri allows fewer than 75.2 points, it is 5-1.
- This year the Cavaliers are shooting 37.5% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Tigers give up.
- The Tigers shoot 47.6% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Cavaliers allow.
Missouri Leaders
- Hayley Frank: 17.9 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40)
- Mama Dembele: 10.9 PTS, 6.9 AST, 3.4 STL, 45.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Ashton Judd: 16.6 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)
- Grace Slaughter: 13.1 PTS, 50.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
- Abbey Schreacke: 7.6 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 52.2 3PT% (12-for-23)
Missouri Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 96-62
|Mizzou Arena
|11/24/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|W 66-65
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Kent State
|L 67-64
|Ocean Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/2/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|12/6/2023
|Missouri State
|-
|Mizzou Arena
