The Virginia Cavaliers (4-2) take on the Missouri Tigers (5-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Missouri Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACCN

Missouri vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up an average of 80.6 points per game, 19.1 more points than the 61.5 the Cavaliers allow.

When it scores more than 61.5 points, Missouri is 5-2.

Virginia has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 80.6 points.

The Cavaliers put up 75.2 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 68.1 the Tigers allow.

Virginia has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 68.1 points.

When Missouri allows fewer than 75.2 points, it is 5-1.

This year the Cavaliers are shooting 37.5% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Tigers give up.

The Tigers shoot 47.6% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Cavaliers allow.

Missouri Leaders

Hayley Frank: 17.9 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40)

17.9 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40) Mama Dembele: 10.9 PTS, 6.9 AST, 3.4 STL, 45.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

10.9 PTS, 6.9 AST, 3.4 STL, 45.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Ashton Judd: 16.6 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

16.6 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Grace Slaughter: 13.1 PTS, 50.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

13.1 PTS, 50.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Abbey Schreacke: 7.6 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 52.2 3PT% (12-for-23)

Missouri Schedule