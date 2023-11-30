Kansas vs. SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 30
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest at Allen Fieldhouse has the Kansas Jayhawks (2-3) matching up with the SE Louisiana Lions (4-3) at 1:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 69-56 victory, as our model heavily favors Kansas.
In their last outing on Saturday, the Jayhawks suffered a 71-63 loss to UConn.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Kansas vs. SE Louisiana Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kansas vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas 69, SE Louisiana 56
Other Big 12 Predictions
- Iowa State vs St. Thomas
- Middle Tennessee vs Houston
- Baylor vs SMU
- Oral Roberts vs Texas
- UC Irvine vs Texas Tech
Kansas Schedule Analysis
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Jayhawks are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most losses.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Kansas Leaders
- Taiyanna Jackson: 13.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.2 BLK, 57.1 FG%
- Holly Kersgieter: 13.2 PTS, 52.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (12-for-24)
- S'Mya Nichols: 13 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- Wyvette Mayberry: 11.8 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
- Zakiyah Franklin: 10.6 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)
Kansas Performance Insights
- The Jayhawks average 72.8 points per game (96th in college basketball) while giving up 65.6 per contest (208th in college basketball). They have a +36 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.2 points per game.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.