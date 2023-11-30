Josh Giddey and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates will take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Giddey totaled 10 points and six rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 106-103 loss against the Timberwolves.

With prop bets in place for Giddey, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.0 11.5 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 5.6 Assists 4.5 4.5 4.7 PRA -- 22.3 21.8 PR -- 17.8 17.1



Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Lakers

Giddey is responsible for taking 13.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.0 per game.

Giddey's Thunder average 103.2 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are the league's fastest with 103 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Lakers have given up 113.3 points per contest, which is 18th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Lakers are ranked 20th in the NBA, allowing 44.4 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Lakers have allowed 26.8 per game, 20th in the NBA.

Josh Giddey vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 39 27 17 7 2 1 1 3/1/2023 34 22 9 11 1 0 0 2/7/2023 35 20 5 6 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.