The Oklahoma City Thunder, Chet Holmgren included, take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 106-103 loss to the Timberwolves, Holmgren put up 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Holmgren's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Chet Holmgren Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.9 18.6 Rebounds 7.5 8.0 8.0 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.7 PRA -- 28.6 29.3 PR -- 25.9 26.6 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.7



Chet Holmgren Insights vs. the Lakers

Holmgren has taken 11.7 shots per game this season and made 6.3 per game, which account for 13.4% and 14.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 14.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

The Thunder rank 20th in possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Lakers, have the fastest tempo with 103 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Lakers are ranked 18th in the league, giving up 113.3 points per game.

On the boards, the Lakers have given up 44.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 20th in the league.

Conceding 26.8 assists per game, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 14.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Lakers are the 26th-ranked squad in the league.

