When the St. Louis Blues take on the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Brandon Saad find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brandon Saad score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Saad stats and insights

In two of 21 games this season, Saad has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

Saad has no points on the power play.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 71 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Saad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:44 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:18 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:14 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 13:56 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:29 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:10 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:27 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:03 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:03 Home W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.