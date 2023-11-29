Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in St. Louis County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in St. Louis County, Missouri? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
St. Louis County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Logos High School at Thomas Jefferson School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Saint Louis, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
