There are five games featuring a MVC team on the Wednesday college basketball schedule, including the Northern Iowa Panthers versus the South Dakota Coyotes.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MVC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Belmont Bruins at Troy Trojans 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Iowa Panthers at South Dakota Coyotes 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 - Valparaiso Beacons at Western Michigan Broncos 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Bradley Braves at Butler Bulldogs 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 - Bellarmine Knights at Evansville Purple Aces 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow MVC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!