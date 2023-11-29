Wednesday's contest at Great Southern Bank Arena has the Missouri State Bears (5-1, 0-0 MVC) matching up with the Evansville Purple Aces (6-0, 0-0 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a close 72-71 win for Missouri State, so expect a tight matchup.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Missouri State vs. Evansville Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Missouri State vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 72, Evansville 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri State vs. Evansville

Computer Predicted Spread: Missouri State (-0.7)

Missouri State (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 142.2

Missouri State has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Evansville is 5-0-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bears are 3-3-0 and the Purple Aces are 2-3-0.

Missouri State Performance Insights

The Bears outscore opponents by 9.4 points per game (scoring 74.7 points per game to rank 198th in college basketball while giving up 65.3 per outing to rank 79th in college basketball) and have a +56 scoring differential overall.

Missouri State wins the rebound battle by 10.0 boards on average. It records 37.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 51st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 27.3 per outing.

Missouri State connects on 9 three-pointers per game (63rd in college basketball) while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc (37th in college basketball). It is making 3.5 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5.5 per game while shooting 26.4%.

The Bears average 95.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (160th in college basketball), and allow 83.8 points per 100 possessions (83rd in college basketball).

Missouri State has committed 14 turnovers per game (305th in college basketball action), 4.8 more than the 9.2 it forces on average (339th in college basketball).

