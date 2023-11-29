The Missouri State Bears (5-1, 0-0 MVC) carry a five-game win streak into a home matchup with the Evansville Purple Aces (6-0, 0-0 MVC), who have won six straight. It begins at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Missouri State vs. Evansville matchup.

Missouri State vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Missouri State vs. Evansville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri State Moneyline Evansville Moneyline BetMGM Missouri State (-11.5) 139.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Missouri State (-11.5) 138.5 -800 +520 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri State vs. Evansville Betting Trends

Missouri State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

In the Bears' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Evansville has covered in each of its five games with a spread this year.

So far this year, two of the Purple Aces games have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.