The Missouri State Bears (5-1, 0-0 MVC) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Evansville Purple Aces (6-0, 0-0 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Purple Aces have taken six games in a row.

Missouri State vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN+

Missouri State Stats Insights

This season, the Bears have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.8% higher than the 37.9% of shots the Purple Aces' opponents have made.

In games Missouri State shoots higher than 37.9% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Purple Aces are the 40th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bears sit at 49th.

The 74.7 points per game the Bears score are 13.4 more points than the Purple Aces allow (61.3).

When Missouri State totals more than 61.3 points, it is 4-0.

Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Missouri State scored 3.3 more points per game (67.5) than it did in away games (64.2).

The Bears surrendered 59.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 67.3 when playing on the road.

Missouri State drained 8.3 threes per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.8% when playing at home and 33.9% when playing on the road.

Missouri State Upcoming Schedule