The Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-4) aim to snap a four-game losing skid when hosting the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Hyland Performance Arena.

Lindenwood (MO) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri TV: ESPN+

Lindenwood (MO) vs. Central Arkansas Scoring Comparison

The Sugar Bears score an average of 70.8 points per game, 13.7 fewer points than the 84.5 the Lions give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 84.5 points, Central Arkansas is 2-0.

The 68.8 points per game the Lions score are 7.6 more points than the Sugar Bears allow (61.2).

Lindenwood (MO) is 0-3 when scoring more than 61.2 points.

When Central Arkansas allows fewer than 68.8 points, it is 2-2.

The Lions are making 37.4% of their shots from the field, 3.4% higher than the Sugar Bears allow to opponents (34%).

The Sugar Bears make 43% of their shots from the field, 6.8% lower than the Lions' defensive field-goal percentage.

