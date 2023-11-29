Wednesday's contest between the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-3) and Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-4) squaring off at Hyland Performance Arena has a projected final score of 77-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Central Arkansas, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Lions lost their last matchup 77-60 against Northern Illinois on Tuesday.

Lindenwood (MO) vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lindenwood (MO) vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction

Other OVC Predictions

Lindenwood (MO) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lions were outscored by 14.5 points per game last season, with a -375 scoring differential overall. They put up 56.2 points per game (329th in college basketball), and allowed 70.7 per contest (315th in college basketball).

In conference contests, Lindenwood (MO) tallied fewer points per game (55.5) than its overall average (56.2).

When playing at home, the Lions averaged 12.7 more points per game last year (63.0) than they did in away games (50.3).

Lindenwood (MO) ceded 67.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 72.7 on the road.

