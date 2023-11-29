Wednesday's college basketball slate includes four games featuring Big 12 teams in play. Among those games is the Middle Tennessee Raiders taking on the Houston Cougars.

Big 12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Texas Longhorns 12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 LHN UC Irvine Anteaters at Texas Tech Red Raiders 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Iowa State Cyclones at Saint Thomas Tommies 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 - Middle Tennessee Raiders at Houston Cougars 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 -

