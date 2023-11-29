A-10 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 29
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are four games featuring a A-10 team on Wednesday in college basketball play.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Loyola Chicago Ramblers at Northwestern Wildcats
|12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|-
|La Salle Explorers at Pennsylvania Quakers
|6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
|La Salle Explorers at Pennsylvania Quakers
|6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Appalachian State Mountaineers at Davidson Wildcats
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow A-10 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.