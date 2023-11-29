There are four games featuring a A-10 team on Wednesday in college basketball play.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Loyola Chicago Ramblers at Northwestern Wildcats 12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 - La Salle Explorers at Pennsylvania Quakers 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus La Salle Explorers at Pennsylvania Quakers 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Appalachian State Mountaineers at Davidson Wildcats 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow A-10 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!