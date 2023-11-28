Will Tyler Tucker find the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues square off against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Tyler Tucker score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Tucker stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Tucker scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Wild.

Tucker has no points on the power play.

Tucker averages 0.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 75 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Tucker recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 4-2 11/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:23 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 6-3 11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:16 Away L 4-1 10/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:08 Away L 4-2 10/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:20 Home W 4-2 10/19/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 6-2 10/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:42 Home W 2-1 SO 10/12/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:01 Away L 2-1 SO

Blues vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

