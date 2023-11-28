How to Watch the Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (12-4) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-5) in a battle of the top two teams in the Western Conference at Target Center on November 28, 2023 on BSN and BSOK.
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Thunder vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder are shooting 49.8% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 43.1% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Oklahoma City has an 11-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.1% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 25th.
- The Thunder score 13.2 more points per game (119.6) than the Timberwolves give up to opponents (106.4).
- When it scores more than 106.4 points, Oklahoma City is 11-2.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder average 120.0 points per game at home, 1.0 more than on the road (119.0). Defensively they give up 116.0 per game, 10.9 more than on the road (105.1).
- Oklahoma City is conceding more points at home (116.0 per game) than away (105.1).
- The Thunder collect 0.6 fewer assists per game at home (25.4) than on the road (26.0).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Williams
|Questionable
|Hip
