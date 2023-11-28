The Minnesota Timberwolves (12-4) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-5) in a battle of the top two teams in the Western Conference at Target Center on November 28, 2023 on BSN and BSOK.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Thunder vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder are shooting 49.8% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 43.1% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Oklahoma City has an 11-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.1% from the field.

The Thunder are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 25th.

The Thunder score 13.2 more points per game (119.6) than the Timberwolves give up to opponents (106.4).

When it scores more than 106.4 points, Oklahoma City is 11-2.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder average 120.0 points per game at home, 1.0 more than on the road (119.0). Defensively they give up 116.0 per game, 10.9 more than on the road (105.1).

Oklahoma City is conceding more points at home (116.0 per game) than away (105.1).

The Thunder collect 0.6 fewer assists per game at home (25.4) than on the road (26.0).

Thunder Injuries