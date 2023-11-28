The Oklahoma City Thunder (11-5) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves (12-4) at Target Center on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Thunder are coming off of a 127-123 loss to the 76ers in their most recent game on Saturday. Chet Holmgren scored 33 points in the Thunder's loss, leading the team.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Williams SG Questionable Hip 17.5 4.1 3.6

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles), Jordan McLaughlin: Out (Knee), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Ankle)

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and BSOK

