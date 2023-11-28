Thunder vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Western's best teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves (12-4) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-5), take the court at Target Center on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSOK. The Timberwolves are favored by 3.5 points at home. The matchup's over/under is set at 225.5.
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN and BSOK
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-3.5
|225.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 225.5 points in eight of 16 outings.
- Oklahoma City has a 230.8-point average over/under in its outings this season, 5.3 more points than this game's point total.
- Oklahoma City has gone 12-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Thunder have come away with five wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Oklahoma City has played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oklahoma City has a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Thunder vs Timberwolves Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Thunder Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Thunder Players to Watch
|Timberwolves vs Thunder Prediction
|Timberwolves vs Thunder Odds/Over/Under
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|6
|37.5%
|113.4
|233
|106.4
|217.7
|221.0
|Thunder
|8
|50%
|119.6
|233
|111.3
|217.7
|229.3
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- Oklahoma City has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Thunder have gone over the total six times.
- This season, Oklahoma City is 6-3-0 at home against the spread (.667 winning percentage). On the road, it is 6-1-0 ATS (.857).
- The Thunder average 13.2 more points per game (119.6) than the Timberwolves allow (106.4).
- When it scores more than 106.4 points, Oklahoma City is 12-1 against the spread and 11-2 overall.
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|12-4
|2-1
|9-7
|Timberwolves
|10-6
|5-3
|9-7
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Thunder
|Timberwolves
|119.6
|113.4
|5
|15
|12-1
|7-4
|11-2
|9-2
|111.3
|106.4
|9
|3
|8-2
|10-2
|8-2
|11-1
