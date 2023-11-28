Thunder vs. Timberwolves November 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Northwest Division rivals face one another when the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-2) welcome in the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-4) at Target Center, beginning on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the squads this season.
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSN, BSOK
Thunder Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets the Thunder 24.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He also averages 2.3 steals (fifth in league) and 1.0 block.
- The Thunder are getting 15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Chet Holmgren this season.
- Luguentz Dort gets the Thunder 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while averaging 1.3 steals and 1.0 block.
- Jalen Williams is averaging 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He is draining 44.1% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- The Thunder are getting 9.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game from Josh Giddey this year.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards posts 25.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocks.
- Rudy Gobert puts up 14.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 57.1% from the floor.
- Karl-Anthony Towns averages 15.7 points, 2.7 assists and 10.0 rebounds per game.
- Kyle Anderson posts 7.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.3 blocks.
- Naz Reid averages 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 52.9% from the field and 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made treys per game.
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison
|Timberwolves
|Thunder
|111.9
|Points Avg.
|116.5
|102.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.6
|48.5%
|Field Goal %
|49.2%
|37.4%
|Three Point %
|37.6%
