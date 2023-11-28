Northwest Division rivals face one another when the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-2) welcome in the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-4) at Target Center, beginning on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the squads this season.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSN, BSOK

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Thunder Games

Thunder Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets the Thunder 24.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He also averages 2.3 steals (fifth in league) and 1.0 block.

The Thunder are getting 15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Chet Holmgren this season.

Luguentz Dort gets the Thunder 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while averaging 1.3 steals and 1.0 block.

Jalen Williams is averaging 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He is draining 44.1% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

The Thunder are getting 9.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game from Josh Giddey this year.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards posts 25.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Rudy Gobert puts up 14.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 57.1% from the floor.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 15.7 points, 2.7 assists and 10.0 rebounds per game.

Kyle Anderson posts 7.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.3 blocks.

Naz Reid averages 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 52.9% from the field and 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made treys per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison

Timberwolves Thunder 111.9 Points Avg. 116.5 102.9 Points Allowed Avg. 111.6 48.5% Field Goal % 49.2% 37.4% Three Point % 37.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.