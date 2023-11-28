Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in St. Louis County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in St. Louis County, Missouri and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
St. Louis County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
River of Life Christian School at Thomas Jefferson School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Saint Louis, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Metro High School at St. Mary's High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.