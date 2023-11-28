Shai Gilgeous-Alexander NBA Player Preview vs. the Timberwolves - November 28
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the Oklahoma City Thunder will be taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Let's look at the prop bets available for Gilgeous-Alexander, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|30.5
|30.4
|33.2
|Rebounds
|5.5
|6.1
|5.8
|Assists
|5.5
|6.2
|6.0
|PRA
|--
|42.7
|45
|PR
|--
|36.5
|39
|3PM
|1.5
|1.3
|1.5
Looking to bet on one or more of Gilgeous-Alexander's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Timberwolves
- This season, he's put up 22.3% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.7 per contest.
- He's taken 3.7 threes per game, or 10.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Gilgeous-Alexander's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.8 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 22nd in possessions per game with 103.3.
- On defense, the Timberwolves have given up 106.4 points per game, which is third-best in the league.
- The Timberwolves are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 42.4 rebounds per game.
- Conceding 24.4 assists per contest, the Timberwolves are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have allowed 11.6 makes per game, eighth in the NBA.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Timberwolves
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/16/2022
|38
|35
|7
|5
|3
|0
|1
|12/3/2022
|35
|33
|1
|6
|1
|1
|3
|10/19/2022
|37
|32
|6
|5
|2
|2
|3
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.