Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the Oklahoma City Thunder will be taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 127-123 loss to the 76ers (his previous action) Gilgeous-Alexander put up 31 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Gilgeous-Alexander, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 30.4 33.2 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 5.8 Assists 5.5 6.2 6.0 PRA -- 42.7 45 PR -- 36.5 39 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.5



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 22.3% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.7 per contest.

He's taken 3.7 threes per game, or 10.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.8 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 22nd in possessions per game with 103.3.

On defense, the Timberwolves have given up 106.4 points per game, which is third-best in the league.

The Timberwolves are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 42.4 rebounds per game.

Conceding 24.4 assists per contest, the Timberwolves are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have allowed 11.6 makes per game, eighth in the NBA.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2022 38 35 7 5 3 0 1 12/3/2022 35 33 1 6 1 1 3 10/19/2022 37 32 6 5 2 2 3

