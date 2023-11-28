Will Scott Perunovich Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 28?
Should you wager on Scott Perunovich to light the lamp when the St. Louis Blues and the Minnesota Wild meet up on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Scott Perunovich score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Perunovich stats and insights
- Perunovich is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 75 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Perunovich recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|14:06
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|13:09
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:42
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:42
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:45
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:26
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:51
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/27/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Away
|L 5-0
|10/26/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:44
|Away
|W 3-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.