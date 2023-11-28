Should you wager on Scott Perunovich to light the lamp when the St. Louis Blues and the Minnesota Wild meet up on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Scott Perunovich score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Perunovich stats and insights

Perunovich is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 75 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Perunovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:06 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:09 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:42 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:42 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:45 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:26 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:51 Home W 2-1 10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:31 Away L 5-0 10/26/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:44 Away W 3-0

Blues vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

