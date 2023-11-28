Saint Louis vs. Utah State November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) will face the Utah State Aggies (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Saint Louis vs. Utah State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Saint Louis Top Players (2022-23)
- Yuri Collins: 11.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 10.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gibson Jimerson: 14.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Francis Okoro: 6.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Javon Pickett: 10.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jake Forrester: 6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
Utah State Top Players (2022-23)
- Steven Ashworth: 16.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Taylor Funk: 13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Max Shulga: 12.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Daniel Akin: 12.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sean Bairstow: 10.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Saint Louis vs. Utah State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Saint Louis Rank
|Saint Louis AVG
|Utah State AVG
|Utah State Rank
|85th
|75.5
|Points Scored
|78.2
|32nd
|214th
|71.2
|Points Allowed
|69.9
|169th
|26th
|35.2
|Rebounds
|33.1
|96th
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|219th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|9.3
|22nd
|12th
|16.5
|Assists
|16.7
|9th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
