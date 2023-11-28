Tuesday's contest features the Utah State Aggies (5-1) and the Saint Louis Billikens (5-2) facing off at Chaifetz Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-64 victory for heavily favored Utah State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 28.

The matchup has no set line.

Saint Louis vs. Utah State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

8:00 PM ET

St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Saint Louis vs. Utah State Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah State 80, Saint Louis 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Louis vs. Utah State

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah State (-15.7)

Utah State (-15.7) Computer Predicted Total: 143.9

Saint Louis is 2-3-0 against the spread, while Utah State's ATS record this season is 2-2-0. A total of two out of the Billikens' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Aggies' games have gone over.

Saint Louis Performance Insights

The Billikens' +39 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.0 points per game (138th in college basketball) while allowing 71.4 per contest (186th in college basketball).

The 32.0 rebounds per game Saint Louis averages rank 236th in the country, and are 5.9 fewer than the 37.9 its opponents pull down per outing.

Saint Louis knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (157th in college basketball) at a 38.0% rate (50th in college basketball), compared to the 6.9 its opponents make while shooting 29.1% from deep.

The Billikens rank 157th in college basketball by averaging 95.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 179th in college basketball, allowing 89.0 points per 100 possessions.

Saint Louis has won the turnover battle by 4.3 turnovers per game, committing 9.0 (27th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.3 (110th in college basketball).

