The Utah State Aggies (5-1) will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when they visit the Saint Louis Billikens (5-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Utah State vs. Saint Louis matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Saint Louis vs. Utah State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Louis vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah State Moneyline Saint Louis Moneyline BetMGM Utah State (-6.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Utah State (-6.5) 146.5 -250 +202 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Saint Louis vs. Utah State Betting Trends

Saint Louis has won two games against the spread this season.

Utah State has won two games against the spread this season.

Aggies games have gone over the point total twice this season.

