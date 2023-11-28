Saint Louis vs. Utah State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 28
The Utah State Aggies (5-1) will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when they visit the Saint Louis Billikens (5-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Utah State vs. Saint Louis matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Saint Louis vs. Utah State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Louis vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah State Moneyline
|Saint Louis Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah State (-6.5)
|146.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Utah State (-6.5)
|146.5
|-250
|+202
Saint Louis vs. Utah State Betting Trends
- Saint Louis has won two games against the spread this season.
- Utah State has won two games against the spread this season.
- Aggies games have gone over the point total twice this season.
