The Utah State Aggies (5-1) will look to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Saint Louis Billikens (5-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Saint Louis vs. Utah State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Louis Stats Insights

The Billikens have shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.

Saint Louis is 3-1 when it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.

The Aggies are the rebounding team in the country, the Billikens rank 334th.

The Billikens' 77.0 points per game are 14.5 more points than the 62.5 the Aggies give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.5 points, Saint Louis is 5-2.

Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Saint Louis averaged 7.0 more points per game at home (78.2) than away (71.2).

In 2022-23, the Billikens conceded 7.7 fewer points per game at home (67.3) than away (75.0).

At home, Saint Louis sunk 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). Saint Louis' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.6%) than on the road (35.5%).

Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule