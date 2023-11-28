The Utah State Aggies (5-1) will look to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Saint Louis Billikens (5-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Saint Louis vs. Utah State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
  • TV: Bally Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Louis Stats Insights

  • The Billikens have shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.
  • Saint Louis is 3-1 when it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the rebounding team in the country, the Billikens rank 334th.
  • The Billikens' 77.0 points per game are 14.5 more points than the 62.5 the Aggies give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 62.5 points, Saint Louis is 5-2.

Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Saint Louis averaged 7.0 more points per game at home (78.2) than away (71.2).
  • In 2022-23, the Billikens conceded 7.7 fewer points per game at home (67.3) than away (75.0).
  • At home, Saint Louis sunk 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). Saint Louis' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.6%) than on the road (35.5%).

Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Vermont L 78-68 HTC Center
11/19/2023 Wichita State L 88-69 HTC Center
11/25/2023 Dartmouth W 66-65 Chaifetz Arena
11/28/2023 Utah State - Chaifetz Arena
12/2/2023 @ Southern Illinois - Banterra Center
12/6/2023 @ Drake - Knapp Center

