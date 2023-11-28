Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Montgomery County, Missouri, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Montgomery County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eagle Ridge Christian School at Liberty Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:20 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Wright City, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
