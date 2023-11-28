Tuesday's game between the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-1) and Missouri Tigers (5-2) at Petersen Events Center has a projected final score of 81-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Pittsburgh, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on November 28.

The matchup has no set line.

Missouri vs. Pittsburgh Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Petersen Events Center

Missouri vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Pittsburgh 81, Missouri 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. Pittsburgh

Computer Predicted Spread: Pittsburgh (-15.5)

Pittsburgh (-15.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.7

Pittsburgh's record against the spread so far this season is 5-1-0, while Missouri's is 1-6-0. The Panthers are 5-1-0 and the Tigers are 2-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers' +57 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.1 points per game (184th in college basketball) while allowing 67.0 per contest (108th in college basketball).

Missouri comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.7 boards. It pulls down 30.3 rebounds per game (289th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.0.

Missouri connects on 9.7 three-pointers per game (32nd in college basketball), 3.3 more than its opponents.

Missouri has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (137th in college basketball), 2.6 fewer than the 13.9 it forces (94th in college basketball).

