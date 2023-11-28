The Pittsburgh Panthers (5-1) battle the Missouri Tigers (5-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Missouri vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Missouri Stats Insights

  • The Tigers' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Panthers have given up to their opponents (37.0%).
  • Missouri has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.0% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 318th.
  • The Tigers score 11.9 more points per game (75.1) than the Panthers allow (63.2).
  • Missouri is 5-1 when it scores more than 63.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Missouri averaged 83.6 points per game at home last season, and 73.3 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 2.1 fewer points per game at home (74.5) than on the road (76.6).
  • At home, Missouri sunk 9.5 treys per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged on the road (8.8). Missouri's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.1%) than on the road (33.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Jackson State L 73-72 Mizzou Arena
11/22/2023 South Carolina State W 82-59 Mizzou Arena
11/25/2023 Loyola (MD) W 78-70 Mizzou Arena
11/28/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
12/3/2023 Wichita State - Mizzou Arena
12/9/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.