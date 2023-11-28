Kansas vs. Eastern Illinois: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 28
The Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-4) will try to stop a four-game road slide when squaring off against the Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas vs. Eastern Illinois matchup.
Kansas vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kansas vs. Eastern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Eastern Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-38.5)
|138.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-38.5)
|139.5
|-
|-
Kansas vs. Eastern Illinois Betting Trends
- Kansas has covered three times in five chances against the spread this season.
- A total of three out of the Jayhawks' five games this season have gone over the point total.
- Eastern Illinois has won two games against the spread this year.
- Panthers games have hit the over twice this year.
Kansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1100
- Kansas' national championship odds (+1100) place it second-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only fifth-best.
- Kansas has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
