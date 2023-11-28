The Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-4) travel to face the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) after losing four road games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Kansas vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: ESPN+

Kansas Stats Insights

This season, the Jayhawks have a 54.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.9% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.

In games Kansas shoots higher than 41.7% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Jayhawks are the 39th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 179th.

The 83 points per game the Jayhawks score are 19.6 more points than the Panthers give up (63.4).

Kansas is 5-0 when scoring more than 63.4 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 74 points per contest.

The Jayhawks ceded 67.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69).

At home, Kansas averaged 0.1 more treys per game (7.2) than away from home (7.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to on the road (34.4%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule