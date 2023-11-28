How to Watch Kansas vs. Eastern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-4) travel to face the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) after losing four road games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
Kansas vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kansas Stats Insights
- This season, the Jayhawks have a 54.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.9% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.
- In games Kansas shoots higher than 41.7% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Jayhawks are the 39th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 179th.
- The 83 points per game the Jayhawks score are 19.6 more points than the Panthers give up (63.4).
- Kansas is 5-0 when scoring more than 63.4 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 74 points per contest.
- The Jayhawks ceded 67.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69).
- At home, Kansas averaged 0.1 more treys per game (7.2) than away from home (7.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to on the road (34.4%).
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Chaminade
|W 83-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Marquette
|L 73-59
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Tennessee
|W 69-60
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
