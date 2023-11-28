Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Jackson County, Missouri today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jackson County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Summit Christian Academy

Game Time: 3:45 PM CT on November 28

3:45 PM CT on November 28 Location: Lees Summit, MO

Lees Summit, MO How to Stream: Watch Here

Alta Vista Charter High School at Fort Osage High School