Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder hit the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on November 25, Holmgren put up 33 points, six rebounds and three blocks in a 127-123 loss versus the 76ers.

With prop bets available for Holmgren, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Chet Holmgren Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 18.1 18.6 Rebounds 7.5 8.0 8.4 Assists -- 2.5 2.4 PRA -- 28.6 29.4 PR -- 26.1 27 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.5



Chet Holmgren Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 12.9% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.2 per contest.

He's connected on 1.8 threes per game, or 13.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Thunder rank 22nd in possessions per game with 103.3. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.8 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves allow 106.4 points per game, third-ranked in the league.

Allowing 42.4 rebounds per game, the Timberwolves are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves have given up 24.4 per game, fourth in the league.

The Timberwolves are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.