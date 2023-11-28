Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cape Girardeau County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cape Girardeau County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eagle Ridge Christian School at Liberty Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:20 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Wright City, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.