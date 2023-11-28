The Minnesota Wild (5-10-4, on a seven-game losing streak) host the St. Louis Blues (11-8-1) at Xcel Energy Center. The game on Tuesday, November 28 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX.

Blues vs. Wild Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-160) Blues (+135) 6.5 Wild (-1.5)

Blues Betting Insights

This season the Blues have won seven of the 13 games, or 53.8%, in which they've been an underdog.

St. Louis has entered eight games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and is 3-5 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blues have a 42.6% chance to win.

St. Louis' games this season have had more than 6.5 goals six of 20 times.

Blues vs Wild Additional Info

Blues vs. Wild Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 56 (28th) Goals 59 (24th) 75 (28th) Goals Allowed 61 (16th) 12 (22nd) Power Play Goals 6 (30th) 23 (32nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 11 (9th)

Blues Advanced Stats

St. Louis owns a 5-5-0 line against the spread while finishing 6-4-0 straight up in its past 10 contests.

In its past 10 games, St. Louis has hit the over four times.

The Blues have averaged a total of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.2 less than this matchup's total of 6.5.

Over their last 10 games, the Blues and their opponents are scoring 1.5 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.9 goals.

The Blues have scored 59 goals this season (3.0 per game) to rank 24th in the league.

The Blues' 61 total goals allowed (3.0 per game) rank 16th in the league.

They have a -2 goal differential, which ranks 19th in the league.

