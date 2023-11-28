Bam Adebayo's Miami Heat match up versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Adebayo had 21 points, 12 rebounds and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 100-98 loss versus the Knicks.

Below, we dig into Adebayo's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 22.5 22.7 Rebounds 10.5 10.4 Assists 4.5 3.9 PRA -- 37 PR -- 33.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Adebayo's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Bucks

Adebayo is responsible for taking 15.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.5 per game.

Adebayo's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 103.9 possessions per game, while his Heat average 98.8 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Bucks are 22nd in the NBA, giving up 117.5 points per game.

The Bucks are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 44.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Bucks are 17th in the league, allowing 25.9 per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bam Adebayo vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 40 20 10 10 0 1 2 4/24/2023 30 15 8 2 0 1 1 4/22/2023 30 12 11 5 0 1 2 4/19/2023 25 18 5 1 0 0 1 4/16/2023 33 22 9 7 0 0 2 2/24/2023 25 18 7 1 0 0 1 2/4/2023 36 16 11 8 0 0 2 1/14/2023 31 20 13 2 0 2 0 1/12/2023 34 24 12 1 0 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.