The Lindenwood Lions (1-2) will meet the Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Lindenwood vs. Utah Tech Game Information

Lindenwood Top Players (2022-23)

Cam Burrell: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK

Utah Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Pope: 13.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Lindenwood vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Lindenwood Rank Lindenwood AVG Utah Tech AVG Utah Tech Rank 224th 69.6 Points Scored 75.6 82nd 284th 73.8 Points Allowed 73.3 273rd 220th 31.2 Rebounds 31.7 183rd 266th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 8.6 53rd 281st 11.8 Assists 13.2 163rd 235th 12.4 Turnovers 14.7 347th

