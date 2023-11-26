UMKC vs. Middle Tennessee November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-4) will face the UMKC Kangaroos (2-4) at 11:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available via FloHoops.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
UMKC vs. Middle Tennessee Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UMKC Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UMKC Players to Watch
- Elias King: 13.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK
- Jestin Porter: 10.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jared Jones: 8.1 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Justin Bufford: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jacob Johnson: 8.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Middle Tennessee Players to Watch
- King: 13.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK
- Porter: 10.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jones: 8.1 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Bufford: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Johnson: 8.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UMKC vs. Middle Tennessee Stat Comparison
|Middle Tennessee Rank
|Middle Tennessee AVG
|UMKC AVG
|UMKC Rank
|322nd
|65.4
|Points Scored
|73.8
|209th
|70th
|65
|Points Allowed
|73.7
|240th
|243rd
|31.9
|Rebounds
|31.2
|265th
|68th
|11
|Off. Rebounds
|12.2
|31st
|306th
|5.6
|3pt Made
|8.3
|102nd
|357th
|8.9
|Assists
|13.3
|181st
|264th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|12.8
|237th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.