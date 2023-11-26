The Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce will face the Las Vegas Raiders' defense and Robert Spillane in Week 12 action at Allegiant Stadium. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Chiefs pass catchers' matchup against the Raiders pass defense.

Chiefs vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: CBS

CBS

Travis Kelce Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Raiders 92.1 10.2 3 72 10.59

Travis Kelce vs. Robert Spillane Insights

Travis Kelce & the Chiefs' Offense

Travis Kelce's 641 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 81 times and has collected 64 receptions and five touchdowns.

In the air, Kansas City has passed for the eighth-highest number of yards in the league at 2,552, or 255.2 per game.

The Chiefs' scoring average on offense ranks 17th in the NFL, at 22.5 points per game.

Kansas City has been one of the most pass-happy offenses this season, passing the ball 38.3 times contest, which is second in the league.

In the red zone, the Chiefs have been one of the most pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 54 times, which ranks them fourth in the NFL.

Robert Spillane & the Raiders' Defense

Robert Spillane has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 94 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, Las Vegas ranks 17th in the NFL with 2,310 passing yards allowed (210.0 per game) and 14th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4).

So far this year, the Raiders are 19th in the NFL in points allowed (20.5 per game) and 26th in total yards allowed (342.3 per game).

Two players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed a touchdown pass to 13 players this season.

Travis Kelce vs. Robert Spillane Advanced Stats

Travis Kelce Robert Spillane Rec. Targets 81 36 Def. Targets Receptions 64 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.0 24 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 641 94 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 71.2 8.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 292 4.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 13 2.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 3 Interceptions

