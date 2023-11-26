Kansas City Chiefs receiver Travis Kelce will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 12 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are ranked 11th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 210 per game.

Kelce has 64 receptions for a team-high 641 yards and five TDs this year. He has been targeted 81 times.

Kelce vs. the Raiders

Kelce vs the Raiders (since 2021): 4 GP / 52.2 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 52.2 REC YPG / REC TD Las Vegas has allowed two opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Raiders have allowed 13 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Las Vegas has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The Raiders yield 210 passing yards per game, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Raiders have the No. 12 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 13 this season (1.2 per game).

Travis Kelce Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 71.5 (-115)

Kelce Receiving Insights

Kelce has topped his receiving yards prop bet twice in nine games this season.

Kelce has been targeted on 81 of his team's 383 passing attempts this season (21.1% target share).

He is averaging 7.9 yards per target (54th in NFL play), averaging 641 yards on 81 passes thrown his way.

Kelce has five games with a touchdown catch this season (out of nine played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored five of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (21.7%).

With 13 red zone targets, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 24.1% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.

Kelce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 7 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 6 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 13 TAR / 12 REC / 179 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 9 TAR / 9 REC / 124 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

